Sprite Cherry, Cherry Zero

Inspired by the popular combination of Coca-Cola Freestyle fountain machines, Sprite, a brand of The Coca-Cola Co., introduced Sprite Cherry and Sprite Cherry Zero. The new Sprite flavors offer the cool, crisp lemon-lime flavor of Sprite with a twist of cherry, the company says. Both products are caffeine free and made with 100 percent natural flavors, it adds. Packaged in 20-ounce PET bottles, Sprite Cherry and Sprite Cherry Zero are available nationwide.

The Coca-Cola Co., Atlanta

Telephone: 800/520-2653

Internet: www.sprite.com

Distribution: National