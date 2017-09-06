CBC Dill Pickle Bloody Mary Mix
Cicero Beverage Co., doing business as CBC Sales Inc., introduced its newest Bloody Mary mix, CBC Dill Pickle Bloody Mary Mix. The non-alcohol cocktail mixer is a zesty mix with real, crisp dill pickle pieces, the company says. Available at Cost Plus World Market stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and Peppers.com, CBC Dill Pickle Bloody Mary Mix has a suggested retail price of $5.99 for a 32-ounce bottle.
Cicero Beverage Co., Chicago
Telephone: 773/218-9563
Internet: www.cicerobloodymary.com
Distribution: National and online
