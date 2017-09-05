Old Camp Whiskey, a brand created by country group Florida Georgia Line and a product of Proximo Spirits, announced the launch of its Old Camp Peach Pecan Whiskey. The product was inspired by the band’s Southern roots and is blended using American whiskey aged for a minimum of two years in white American oak barrels with a No. 3 char and infused with Southern peach and pecan flavors, the company says. The resulting whiskey is smooth and sweet, yet balanced with caramel and light spice notes, it adds. Old Camp Peach Pecan Whiskey is 35 percent alcohol by volume and has a suggested retail price of $19.99 for a 750-ml bottle at select retailers nationwide.

Proximo, Jersey City, N.J.

Telephone: 201/499-7664

Internet: http://oldcampwhiskey.com

Distribution: National