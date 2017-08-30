Brockmans Gin awarded gold at SIP, International Craft Spirits competitions

Brockmans Gin, United Kingdom, a super-premium, new-style gin, was awarded gold medals at both the 2017 SIP Awards and the 2017 International Craft Spirits Awards. Brockmans, available in nearly 30 countries, has seen tremendous growth around the world and continues to build impressive momentum in the United States, the company says.

“Brockmans Gin is created using a unique blend of botanicals that are batch distilled, making it a spirit that is beautifully made and intensely smooth — truly a gin ‘like no other’,” said Bob Fowkes, marketing director and co-founder of Brockmans Gin, in a statement. “Consumers, around the globe, are exploring new-style gins and embracing Brockmans. Recognition from these two highly regarded spirits competitions is a testament to our commitment to producing and delivering an outstanding gin that is a leader in the new-style movement.”

Brockmans is made with a blend of botanicals including blackberries, blueberries coriander from Bulgaria and juniper berries sourced from Tuscany. This combination of botanicals is steeped in pure grain spirit for as long as 24 hours to release the flavors and then distilled in a traditional copper still. Conventional gin aromas of juniper and angelica marry with the refreshing citrus flavors and the rounder top notes of blueberry and blackberry to give the gin its distinctive signature taste, it says.

Brockmans Gin is available in 750-ml bottles with a suggested retail price of $34.99 in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine.