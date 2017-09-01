New ProductsWine & Spirits

CÎROC French Vanilla

CirocFrenchVanilla_900.jpg
September 1, 2017
KEYWORDS Ciroc Ultra Premium Vodka / flavored vodka / vanilla
Reprints
No Comments

CÎROC ultra-premium vodka, a brand of Diageo North America Inc., introduced the newest luxury addition to its lineup of CÎROC flavors: CÎROC French Vanilla. The new flavor pairs the rich and creamy taste of French vanilla with the smooth texture of CÎROC and is 37.5 percent alcohol by volume, the company says. CÎROC French Vanilla is rolling out on- and off-trade in the United States and globally, it adds. The product is packaged in 700-ml bottles that have a suggested retail price of $33.99.

Diageo North America Inc., Norwalk, Conn.
Telephone: 203/229-2100
Internet: www.ciroc.com
Distribution: National 

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Beverage Industry

Related Articles

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.