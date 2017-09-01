CÎROC French Vanilla
CÎROC ultra-premium vodka, a brand of Diageo North America Inc., introduced the newest luxury addition to its lineup of CÎROC flavors: CÎROC French Vanilla. The new flavor pairs the rich and creamy taste of French vanilla with the smooth texture of CÎROC and is 37.5 percent alcohol by volume, the company says. CÎROC French Vanilla is rolling out on- and off-trade in the United States and globally, it adds. The product is packaged in 700-ml bottles that have a suggested retail price of $33.99.
Diageo North America Inc., Norwalk, Conn.
Telephone: 203/229-2100
Internet: www.ciroc.com
Distribution: National
