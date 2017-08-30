New ProductsBeer

Pearanormal

August 30, 2017
KEYWORDS hard cider / mint / pear
Julian Hard Cider introduced Pearanormal. The new brew is made with fresh-pressed hard apple cider steeped in mint leaves and blended with pear juice and lime. Offering a flavor similar to a Mojito, Pearanormal is 6.99 percent alcohol by volume. Packaged in 22-ounce bottles, the hard cider has a suggested retail price of $8.49 in select markets.

Julian Hard Cider, Julian Calif.
Telephone: 760/765-2500
Internet: www.julianhardcider.biz
Distribution: Select markets 

