KeVita Master Brew Kombucha Roots Beer, Blueberry Basil
Expanding on its Master Brew Kombucha line of kombucha teas, KeVita introduced two new flavors: Roots Beer and Blueberry Basil. Roots Beer blends earthy roots, cinnamon and vanilla with the company’s proprietary kombucha tea culture, the company says. Blueberry Basil offers a slightly floral berry flavor with a hint of basil along with the company’s kombucha culture, it adds. The two new flavors are available nationwide at Whole Foods Market. A 15.2-ounce bottle has a suggested retail price of $3.49.
KeVita, Oxnard, Calif.
Telephone: 888/310-6106
Internet: http://kevita.com
Distribution: National
Ingredients: Roots Beer: Sparkling water, kombucha culture (bacillus coagulans), cane sugar, root beer spice, ginger extract, sarsaparilla extract, black tea, black tea essence, green coffee bean extract (caffeine), green tea, astragalus extract, cinnamon extract, vanilla extract, ashwagandha extract and stevia leaf extract.
