Black Feather Whiskey
Black Feather Whiskey announced the official launch of its self-titled 86-proof American bourbon. The spirit was created to be accessible and welcoming to all levels of whiskey drinking, the company says. The bourbon is smooth, with a sugar-char finish, it adds. The product is made with handpicked allotments from Indiana and bottled in Houston. Black Feather Whiskey is packaged in 750-ml bottles that have a suggested retail price of $30 in Texas and Utah, with California, Colorado and online ordering to follow in the coming months.
Black Feather Whiskey, Salt Lake City, Utah
Internet: www.blackfeatherwhiskey.com
Distribution: Select markets
