Readers name their favorite beverage of July

The warm days of summer tend to motivate consumers to reach for light, refreshing beverages — whether it be non-alcohol or alcohol. The readers of Beverage Industry also found favor for this beverage profile in the Readers’ Choice: New Product of the Month poll for July.

With 22 percent of the vote, Oliver Winery Cherry Moscato won the monthly poll. The subtle, bright tart cherry juice is balanced by light, tropical Moscato, resulting in a crisp, semi-sweet blush wine with a hint of fizz, the company says.

Coming in second was Oral I.V. with 15 percent of the vote. The reformulated hydration shot boasts the ability to battle dehydration, support recovery, aid in optimal health and fight fatigue through a blend of electrolytes and other trace minerals with purified water, the company says.

The No. 3 position resulted in a tie with Kicktail Energy Mixers and Bottled in Bond Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whisky both garnering 14 percent of the vote.

As summer comes to a close, we can look forward to many fall seasonals hitting the market. Be sure to see what new products will comprise next month’s poll, by visiting bevindustry.com on Sept. 11. Voting for the poll will close at 11:59 p.m. ET on Sept. 25.