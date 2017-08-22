’Merican Mule Inc. expands Moscow Mule in a can distribution

Long Beach, Calif.-based 'Merican Mule Inc, the manufacturer of Moscow Mule in a can, announced the launch of its product’s distribution across Los Angeles and Orange County, Calif.

"You no longer need to go to a bar or restaurant to have a Moscow Mule. In fact, our company slogan is Copper Mug optional," said Dean Mahoney, ’Merican Mule's chief executive officer, in a statement. "Ready-to-drink beverages just haven't been good over the past decade. We seek to change that. We've achieved amazing taste, second to none, due to our patience during development and caution around selected ingredients."

The canned cocktail contains vodka, natural ginger and lime, true to its original recipe, the company says.

The brand has been picked up by retailers in just a matter of weeks, and the product will soon be available for purchase in larger liquor store chains, grocery, as well as bars and restaurants, it adds. Currently, it can be purchased as a single 12-ounce can, or packaged in a four-pack.

"When you think about it, finding a well-made Moscow Mule isn't that easy," said Steve Pawlik, ’Merican Mule's chief marketing officer, in a statement. "You pay $10 to have one made at a bar. Come to find out, that bar is using cheap ginger beer and low-quality vodka. It's never consistent from one place to another. And when you want to make it at home, it's difficult to replicate the way bartenders do. We saw an opportunity to give cocktail-lovers something convenient, cost-effective and cool."

The ’Merican Mule team is actively showcasing its product to the public, the company says. It has given out samples at press, influencer, charity and tasting events throughout Los Angeles and Orange County. It also offers weekly samples of its product at select stores in Southern California.

"People love our concept, our branding and our mission. But wait until you see what's coming," Mahoney said. "We're not just a one trick pony."