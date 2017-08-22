Tequila Avión partners with Floyd Mayweather Jr. for limited-edition packaging

Continuing to celebrate “the best for the best,” Tequila Avión, New York, has created a limited-edition, commemorative bottle of the brand's ultimate tequila offering, Avión Reserva 44 Extra Añejo.

Tequila Avión has collaborated with American professional boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. to provide tequila and boxing enthusiasts with this ultra-exclusive spirit in celebration of Mayweather's 50th professional fight. The exclusive collector's item will be released this week via participating retailers, the company says.

Mayweather remains undefeated throughout his professional boxing career and is a five-division world champion, having won 15 world titles and the lineal championship in four different weight classes. Considered to be among the best professional boxers in the world, Mayweather will go head to head with Mixed Martial Arts UFC fighter Conor McGregor on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Giving a nod to the best in world-class boxing, Tequila Avión has worked with Mayweather and his team to create the exclusive commemorative bottles, of which only 150 are for sale worldwide.

Each custom bottle features an etched likeness of Mayweather and has been hand-signed by him, the company says. This collector's edition of Avión Reserva 44 Extra Añejo Tequila is composed of fire-polished crystal and comes encased in a gift box with a certificate of authenticity. Avión Reserva 44 is hand bottled in extremely limited batches. It's distinctive character of Avión agave with hints of warm vanilla, ripe luscious fruits with a touch of spice have won it critical acclaim, it adds.

In a statement, Avión Founder and Chairman Ken Austin said: "The team at Tequila Avión joins in the belief of never cutting corners and putting the work in. Much like Floyd Mayweather Jr., our brand believes in the pressure of perfection, which is shown in the unwavering commitment to our tequila. We are looking forward to a great fight-night and thank Floyd for selecting Tequila Avión to take part in this historical moment in time for boxing and MMA fans around the world."

Mayweather added: "Creating this bespoke bottle with Ken and Tequila Avión was a given. Avión epitomizes the highest in quality, which is all I accept in life. As a world-class athlete, I have spent my life training to be the best, and as such I'd only work with and associate with the best tequila in the world to have my image and personal signature."

The 150 commemorative bottles of Avión Reserva 44 Extra Añejo Tequila will retail for approximately $1,500 each and will be available on the Las Vegas strip at Total Wine & More while supplies last.