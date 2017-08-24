New ProductsBeer

Ulee’s Light Cider Dry, Ulee’s Light Cider Citra

August 24, 2017
KEYWORDS citrus / hard cider / hops and malts
Ulee’s Light Cider Co. launched with two products: Ulee’s Light Cider Dry and Ulee’s Light Cider Citra. The products are all natural and made with Northwest-sourced ingredients, the company says. Ulee’s Light Cider Dry is light with a pleasant apple nose, and each 12-ounce serving is 4 percent alcohol by volume with 99 calories in 5 grams of carbohydrates, it says. Ulee’s Light Cider Citra is made with citrus hops and has citrusy taste with a subtle hoppy nose; each 12-ounce serving is 4.2 percent alcohol by volume with 99 calories and 4 grams of carbohydrates, it adds. The hard ciders are packaged in six-pack, which are available at grocers and on draft in Washington and Oregon.

Ulee’s Light Cider Co., Portland, Ore.
Internet: www.uleescider.com
Distribution: Select markets

