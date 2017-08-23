New Zealand Pure, a brand of Pure Artesian Water, now is available in select markets. New Zealand Pure is sourced from the Kauri Springs in the far north region of New Zealand, which is located near a native rainforest in the slopes of Mt. Pukearoro and surrounded by an ancient, extinct volcanic plateau, the company says. The water is organically filtered under pressure from volcanic sediments, rich in minerals, for hundreds of years, which results in naturally high levels of silica in colloidal form, it adds. Available in both still and sparkling varieties, the premium water is packaged in 750-ml glass bottles.

Pure Artesian Water, New Zealand

Telephone: 011/64-21-465-533

Internet: http://nzpurewater.co.nz

Distribution: Select markets