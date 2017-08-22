New Amsterdam Lemon, Raspberry
New Amsterdam Vodka unveiled two new fresh fruit flavors joining its portfolio: Lemon and Raspberry. The premium vodkas are a blend of New Amsterdam Vodka with fresh fruit, creating a crisp, clean and smooth taste, the company says. Both flavors are 40 percent alcohol by volume. Available at specialty retailers nationwide, the flavored vodkas have a suggested retail price of $11.99 for a 750-ml bottle.
E. & J. Gallo Winery, Modesto, Calif.
Telephone: 877/879-2446
Internet: www.newamsterdamspirits.com
Distribution: National
