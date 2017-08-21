PepsiCo Inc. introduced a new product line joining its better-for-you drink portfolio: Lemon Lemon. The sparkling lemonade brand includes a mix of lemon juice, bubbles and a touch of sweetness. Lemon Lemon is offered in three flavors — Original, Blackberry and Peach — and contain 70 calories in each 12-ounce can. The lineup is packaged in eight-packs and single-serve cans, which are available nationwide.

PepsiCo Inc., Purchase, N.Y.

Telephone: 800/433-2652

Internet: www.lemonlemonsparkling.com

Distribution: National

Ingredients: Original: Carbonated water, sugar, clarified lemon juice concentrate, malic acid, natural flavor, sodium citrate, citric acid, gum Arabic, purified stevia leaf extract, potassium sorbate (preserves freshness), sodium benzoate (preserves freshness) and glycerol ester of rosin.