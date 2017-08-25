Process-Synchronized Cooling

THE OLD WAY

For decades and despite tremendous technological progress in all aspects of beverage processing, the "Central Refrigeration Plant" has been and still is the most common solution to all process cooling requirements in the industry.

It is well known that Cooling has a very large impact on Beverage Businesses, heavily affected by Cooling Performance.

Even though each process would have its specifics needs, the central system would supply the same cooling conditions to all of them by pumping from the distant "utilities area", a large over-flow of coolant at the minimum temperature required among them. Then each process will control the flow of coolant according to its specifics needs thus creating fluctuating conditions to the whole systems flow and affecting the stability of the other processes.

In few words, Central Cooling has always been conceived as a "factory utility", an extremely "rigid" solution and a system very difficult to balance, running at low levels of overall efficiency.

In an Industry where "synchronization in everything", there is still no "link" between cooling and processing equipment.

On the other hand, Refrigeration Plants are extremely expensive to run and have a very high Environmental Impact in terms of both Carbon and Water foot-prints.

Moreover, Central Systems typically run with large amounts of Glycol and Ammonia, which are becoming, more and more, a big issue in terms of both risks for the health and for the plants and their environment, not to mention the insurance costs to cover them.

Now there is an alternative, The Ecodry System by Frigel.

THE INNOVATION:

Ecodry System is a New Integrated Cooling Solution, based in an innovative engineering concept that truly represents a Paradigm Shift in Beverage Industry. From Soft Drinks to Brewing, from processing to bottling, this "Intelligent Process Cooling" approach can cover all cooling demands with unbeatable performance improvements and savings when compared to tradition solution.

The System is based on two technologies:

1. "Process-Synchronized Refrigeration Units"- (Microgel® and MultiStage®)

In this revolutionary approach, one Cooling Unit (chiller) is Dedicated to each main processing line, specifically designed for the application in terms of cooling and pumping capacities.

Super-compact, factory built and pretested, each Cooling Unit may have Single-Stage or Multi-Stage-Cascade refrigeration circuits that operate inverter driven screw compressors with latest generation "green refrigerant" gas and inverter driven process pumps.

The units are easily installed and connected to each process, Digitally-Synchronized with the Processing Lines and automatically operated by them, delivering with high precision the set of cooling parameters (Coolant temperature and flow rate) pre-programmed by the operator.

Optionally, being the units water cooled chillers, they may also be operated as "heat-pumps" in order to easily get heat recovery, able to produce hot water (up to 60C), to be used either for process purposes or room heating (HVAC) during winter.

2. "Central Adiabatic Cooling System" (Ecodry®)

To complete the Ecodry System innovation, the Cooling Units installed at each process are connected to a Central Adiabatic Cooling System installed out-doors in order to reject to ambient the heat extracted from processes (if not recovered). This modular system – alternative to old-style Evaporative Cooling Towers - is made of close circuit adiabatic fluid coolers with large copper coils and aluminum finned-pack heat-exchangers and inverter driven DC-brushless fans, that can keep coolant temperature even lower than ambient temperature, thanks to the Patented Adiabatic Chamber which, during high ambient temperature conditions, pre-cools the air before it reaches the heat exchangers.

Obviously, this Central system can also provide direct cooling to all processes requiring temperatures above ambient, such as air compressors, cooling tunnels, pasteurizers, etc.

PERFORMANCE:

The New ECODRY SYSTEM brings overall performance to a higher level in Beverage Manufacturing, based on: Increased Productivity, highly Reduced Operating Cost and Total Modularity.

Increased Productivity:

The "Process Synchronized Cooling" guarantees that each processing line always runs consistently at the highest throughput. In many beverage processes, especially those with a high cooling demand, an increased productivity of 20 to 30% can be achieved.

This is due to four main reasons:

Maximum Flexibility. Perfect Stability. Full Automation and Connectivity. High reliability.

Reduced Operating Costs:

The "ECODRY SYSTEM" achieves remarkable Running Costs Savings when compared to traditional central systems:

Energy Savings (up to 30%)

The new system based on individual cooling units per each process, grants very high energy savings, due to four main reasons:

Higher overall refrigeration performance of System (EER/COP). Higher refrigeration efficiency of Cooling Units (EER/COP). Free-cooling opportunities (Optional) Heat Recovery opportunities (Optional)

Water Savings (up to 95%)

The System uses a central Adiabatic Cooling System for heat rejection of the whole thermal loads of the plant. This technology operates water evaporation only during short periods of time whenever ambient temperature is extreme (above 30°C). An “On demand” Intelligent Saving Software – operates adiabatic mode only when needed, otherwise the system runs completely dry.

Maintenance & Safety Costs Savings (up to 90%)

The refrigeration units are made of relatively small chillers, which require low expertise to maintain or repair. The chillers are built with leakage-free refrigeration circuits, which makes them almost maintenance free. Operating with innocuous gases they do not require any specific Safety Infrastructure, saving all costs involved including Safety Insurance Policies. On the other side, the Central adiabatic system is a close loop circuit that grants excellent heat transfer with maintenance-free coolant, avoiding scale accumulation, with no need of ongoing water treatment.

Total Modularity:

This Modular and Plug&Play Concept has many additional advantages compared to traditional system. It is easily expandable at any time, which allows the installation of the precise capacity needed at every stage of the plant growth.

SUSTAINABILITY:

The Ecodry System achieves outstanding results in terms of Environmental impact reduction. The main advantages are:

Reduced “CARBON FOOTPRINT” -up to 50% less

Almost no “WATER FOOTPRINT”– up to 95% less

Lowest “RISKS OF EMISSIONS”

Moreover, this system does not require of big thermal inertial central tanks and so operates with 90% less glycol than a central system. Additionally, it doesn't dispose any chemicals from water treatment as evaporative cooling towers do.

ABOUT THE FRIGEL GROUP

Frigel is a market leader in intelligent process cooling. The Frigel group includes the following companies: Frigel Firenze S.p.A, Frigel Custom Cooling Solutions s.r.l., Frigel Intelligent Energy Solutions s.r.l., Frigel North America Inc., Frigel Asia Pacific Company Ltd, Frigel Latino America Ltda, Frigel GmbH. It also has a worldwide network of agents and distributors.

Frigel manufactures and markets intelligent, integrated, cooling systems, made of a variety of parts, such as the Ecodry adiabatic liquid cooler, Microgel, Heavygel and Multistage chillers and chiller/temperature control units, as well as a full array of pumping and filtration equipment, all designed and engineered to fit specific applications, such as plastic molding, beverage preparation and filling, oil&gas.

Frigel develops and customizes internally all microprocessor and PLC-based controls for all its products and solutions. Its products and technology has been proven at more than 6,000 manufacturing installations worldwide. Customer productivity, efficiency and environmental sustainability are at the forefront of any solution developed by Frigel.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Daniel Garcia is a mechanical engineer with a Masters in Industrial Refrigeration in Italy. He has more than 20 years of experience in the plastics industry. In 1995, he was responsible for the conception and design of new systems and cooling system Ecodry. He has been responsible for opening markets in Europe, Latin America, the United States and Asia. Today, he is Regional Director for Américas at Frigel.