Mike’s Hard Lemonade partners with Lil Dicky, Drizly

This summer, Mike’s Hard Lemonade, Chicago, is delivering happiness and humor with a little help from rapper and comedian Lil Dicky and Drizly, the technology company behind the first eCommerce alcohol app.

To support its current Drink on the Bright Side creative campaign, Mike's has launched the Deliver the Unexpected sweepstakes that will award one lucky consumer and his or her friends a fun-filled house party hand delivered and hosted by Lil Dicky. Complete with music, food and games, the summer celebration with Mike's is designed to bring humor, laughter and smiles to Mike's Hard Lemonade's consumers.

"Mike's Hard Lemonade is part of people's favorite times, which is why we're giving fans the opportunity to win the ultimate good time with someone who knows what it means to drink on the bright side. You can't crack open a bottle — or watch a music video from Lil Dicky — without cracking a smile," said Sanjiv Gajiwala, vice president of marketing for Mike's Hard Lemonade, in a statement. "With this activation, we're providing Mike's consumers with on-demand happiness and refreshing flavors how, when and where they want it."

Thanks to innovative technologies like Drizly, a partnership between the company and Mike's made perfect sense, especially because millennials increasingly are using the app for fast and convenient beverage orders, the company says. To kick off the sweepstakes, one unsuspecting Drizly user and Mike's Hard Lemonade fan in Brooklyn, N.Y., received a surprise serving of happiness with his Drizly order. Lil Dicky, who accompanied a driver from a Drizly partner store, arrived at the user's house and delivered plenty of smiles and laughter as he dropped off a few cases of Mike's. The rapper then revealed one final surprise — a private party at The Brooklyn Barge with the fan and his friends. Lil Dicky acted as the winner's wingman, and hosted of a night of fun.

"We're always looking for ways to surprise our customers with great experiences," said Taylor Burton, Drizly's vice president of strategic partnerships, in a statement. "Usually that's through showing them great pricing, product selection, recommendations or the fast delivery options we offer through our app. This promotion brings that great experience to a whole new level. Lil Dicky and Mike's Hard Lemonade are going to give one of our customers an amazing night they will never forget."

The Deliver the Unexpected sweepstakes will run through Aug. 24. Fans can enter on the Drizly app or website by using code UNEXPECTED at checkout. Coinciding with this activation, Mike's and Lil Dicky will create and share unique and humorous digital content to complement the Drink on the Bright Side theme of the larger multi-platform advertising campaign running all summer long.

In May, Mike's Hard Lemonade announced it was shifting its marketing efforts to target highly sought-after millennial males in the 25- to 29-year-age group. In the new campaign, Mike's changes the creative content from celebrating the occasion with Mike's Hard Lemonade to the emotion — pure happiness — that the consumer will feel when drinking it. The slogan proclaims that Mike's Hard Lemonade lets people "Drink on the Bright Side."

For more information on Mike's Hard Lemonade, visit www.mikeshard.com.