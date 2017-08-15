CÎROC unveils French Vanilla vodka

CÎROC ultra-premium vodka, a brand of Norwalk, Conn.-based Diageo North America Inc., is celebrating the arrival of its newest luxury addition to the global collection of CÎROC flavors: CÎROC French Vanilla.

The new variant pairs the rich and creamy taste of French vanilla with the smooth texture of CÎROC to create the foundation for a celebratory cocktail occasion, the company says.

In a statement, CÎROC Global Brand Director Natalie Wills said: "We're always seeking to bring new, fun and luxurious celebratory experiences to our consumers. CÎROC French Vanilla is going to do just that — its intensely indulgent and versatile flavor profile lends itself incredibly well to the hottest trending cocktails, perfect for celebrating."

The all-year celebration flavor is being launched with a hero CÎROC-Star Martini serve, tapping into the ever-growing popularity of the Porn Star Martini, it adds.

"The Porn Star Martini is hot, climbing fast on the ladder of the top trending cocktails, and we're seeing it being asked for more and more across our markets,” Wills said. “Its combination of smooth vanilla vodka mixed with an array of vibrantly tangy ingredients, topped off with a dash of champagne, makes it the ultimate celebration cocktail. CÎROC French Vanilla offers an intensely luxurious route to creating the ultimate Porn Star Martini, which is why our new hero serve for French Vanilla is the CÎROC-Star Martini."

CÎROC French Vanilla and the CÎROC-Star Martini will roll out in the on- and off-trade global markets including the United States, the United Kingdom and Global Travel beginning in October, the company says.

"CÎROC French Vanilla taps into the developing consumer interest in luxury and meets the growing consumer demand for ultra-premium flavored vodka, while capitalizing on the growing popularity and dynamism of CÎROC," Wills said.

CÎROC French Vanilla will have a suggested retail price of $33.99 for a 700-ml bottle and has an alcohol by volume of 37.5 percent.