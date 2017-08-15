KonaRed reports Q2 2017 results

KonaRed Corp., Koloa, Hawaii, reported record sales growth during the second quarter of fiscal 2017. The company continues to gain sales momentum with second quarter sales surpassing those from the first quarter of 2017 and solidifying another banner quarter, it says. It notes that success has been led by growth in its retail distribution network as it continues to gain shelf presence in targeted regions.

Additionally, KonaRed announced that it added food and beverage industry veteran Mark Masten, who formerly led sales and marketing efforts at brands such as POM Wonderful, to its Board of Directors. Masten has more than 20 years of experience in developing health foods and beverage brands. It also added Jennifer Carlyle, formerly of Ballast Point, as corporate controller.

President and Chief Operating Officer Kyle Redfield said in a statement: “Our brand continues to gain traction with U.S. consumers every day, and we are emerging as one of the leaders in the quickly evolving cold-brew coffee market. With our growing sales numbers and IRI data at our back, we are positioned well for continued growth. The addition of Mark Masten to our Board gives us added fire power on the sales and marketing side. His network and expertise have already started to make a positive impact.”

Continuing its efforts to enhance communications, the company says it plans to conduct regular earnings calls for shareholders and investors in the future. BI