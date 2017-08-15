Beverage brands create summertime experiences

From bean to business

After dedicating more than 13 years to specialty coffee roasters, Roast magazine released its first book, “The Book of Roast: The Craft of Coffee Roasting from Bean to Business,” a compilation of articles covering every aspect of coffee roasting. The 461-page book covers the history of coffee roasting, coffee production and processing, green coffee buying, roasting equipment and techniques, and more. In the book, an array of industry veterans share their knowledge and expertise and provide practical advice and information to help roasters of all levels hone their skills and creativity, the company says.

If you like Piña Coladas …

In celebration of National Piña Colada Day on July 10, Selena Rosa restaurant in New York City unveiled the largest Piña Colada ever made, it says. The restaurant, located at 1712 Second Ave. near 89th Street in Manhattan, created the record-setting drink using more than 150 bottles of rum and mixed the oversized libation with a cement mixer. Piña Coladas were then given to customers free of charge throughout the day. The cocktail was created in Puerto Rico and has been the Island’s National Drink since 1978. It became an internationally acclaimed cocktail when a bartender working at the Caribe Hilton Hotel’s Beachcomber Bar in San Juan started mixing it in 1963, the company says.

Cocktails and a movie

AMC Theatres is raising a pint and toasting to its 250th MacGuffins, AMC’s branded adult beverage concept, at AMC DINE-IN Levittown 10 in Levittown, New York. The 250th location milestone means that guests at more than one-third of all the theaters in AMC’s U.S. circuit now can purchase a beer, a glass of wine or a movie-themed premium cocktail at their local theater, up from less than 10 locations seven years ago, the company says. “The overwhelmingly positive guest response and success of MacGuffins has led to a continued acceleration of our deployment plans nationwide,” said George Patterson, senior vice president of food and beverage at AMC Theatres, in a statement. “Whether it’s a glass of wine on a date night, a beer with the guys or a ladies’ night out for one of our AMC Movie Feature Drinks, MacGuffins is making the experience more appealing to our guests and is one of the many ways AMC is driving more movie-going frequency.”

Creating experiences

Bud Light announced that it is bringing back its Bud Light Dive Bar Tour for the summer. This year’s tour consists of three shows with three different artists and kicked off July 13 with Lady Gaga in Las Vegas. The tour continued July 26 in Los Angeles with John Mayer, and the final stop will be Aug. 30 in New Orleans with a surprise performer. Not only are fans able to experience artists in intimate venues, but all three shows are streamed live on Bud Light’s Facebook page. The tour is a part of the brand’s Famous Among Friends campaign, for which Bud Light is creating experiences that will strengthen and build friendships this summer, the company says.

Make yourself at home

Pure Leaf Tea is inviting consumers to its first Pure Leaf Tea House, located at 79 Greene St. in New York’s SoHo neighborhood, which will be open through Sept. 24. The tea house offers a collection of real-brewed artisanal Pure Leaf teas, complemented with exotic, specialty creations and experiences that represent the entire tea-making process, the company says. Guests can see drinks and pairings prepared by Pure Leaf’s tea mixologists through a combination of tea-brewing and mixology. VIP mixologists also are making appearances throughout the summer, it adds. “The Pure Leaf Tea House will bring to life and showcase the passion and expertise we infuse into each and every Pure Leaf product,” said Laraine Miller, senior marketing director at Pure Leaf, in a statement. “Consumers really value the real-brewed difference Pure Leaf brings to the market, and we hope the Tea House provides an enhanced tea experience you can’t get anywhere else.”

Simple living

Nestea, partnering with actress and singer Anna Camp, unveiled a custom, 200-square-foot Tiny House in New York City to showcase the joy of living simple and the brand’s “less is more” philosophy, it says. Kicking off a summer tour, the Nestea Tiny House made its first stop in Boston and continued to Chicago. Visitors to the Nestea Tiny House were invited to tour the house and sample the company’s new line of real-brewed iced teas along with its reformulated classic teas, the company says. “The new Nestea brand and our new iced teas reflect what consumers are looking for in all aspects of their lives: simplicity,” said Karen Ress, vice president and general manager of tea brands at Nestlé Waters North America, in a statement. “The Tiny House embodies this philosophy and is a place where visitors can stop, reflect and be reminded of the joy of living more simply.”

Powering school athletes

In response to budget cuts effecting athletic programs, Powerade announced that it is helping schools in need by launching the Power Your School Program. The program will award $1 million to high school athletic programs around the country, the company says. Student athletes and their supporters are invited to submit written or video essays demonstrating their schools’ needs for the chance to win a share of the $1 million. A total of 500 schools will benefit from the program in the fall. Entries will be accepted through Sept. 30. “Every day we’re faced with challenges that are out of our control, and playing sports, you learn to respond by controlling what you can — your work ethic, self-belief and dedication,” said Damian Lillard, Powerade brand ambassador and basketball superstar, in a statement.

Giving and protecting

BV Coastal Estates announced that it is partnering with Oceana, an ocean conservation organization. Throughout the next two years, it will donate $1 for every bottle of wine sold in an effort to help restore and protect the world’s oceans. The company will contribute up to $100,000 during the two-year campaign, with up to $50,000 donated each year, it says. The back label of each bottle of BV Coastal red and white wines calls out the program, inviting consumers to learn more about Oceana’s efforts. Additionally, support for the program includes an array of activation tools, including case cards, bottle necker sleeves and table tents, among others.