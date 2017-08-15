Beverage brands unveil latest labels

Getting a ‘Chill Check’

Matua, a New Zealand wine, is releasing its 2016 Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc and Rosé with new thermographic label technology. The Chill Check labels activate and change color as a bottle is chilled to optimal drinking temperature. The label features a snowflake symbol that appears when the bottle is optimally chilled, along with a color-changing Ta Moko symbol that darkens when the wine reaches its ideal temperature. In the Maori culture of New Zealand, the Ta Moko is a traditional tattoo on the face or body, sacred to the wearer, the company says. The label symbolizes Matua’s New Zealand roots and the winery’s dedication to the nation’s landscape and heritage, it adds. Each label is calibrated according to its corresponding varietal: Sauvignon Blanc and Rosé, for example, are at their aromatic and lively best at 45/46 degrees Fahrenheit, the company says. When chilled, the label retains its color for about 45 minutes before returning to the initial label color. Chill it again and the label will once again change color.

Lyrical packaging

Sprite announced the release of the Summer Sprite Cold Lyrics Series limited-edition packaging, which features cold-inspired lyrics from six rappers, the company says. The limited-edition Sprite packaging will display lyrics from a roster of rap artists, such as Vince Staples, Lil Yachty, DRAM, Vic Mensa, Kamaiyah and Kap G. Each artist was chosen by Sprite because of their unique perspective and reputation for staying true to themselves, it says. The lyrics will appear on 16-ounce cans and 20-ounce bottles of Sprite, which will be available for a limited time in convenience stores and other retail outlets nationwide. “Sprite was one of the first brands ever to recognize the power of hip-hop more than 30 years ago. It has always celebrated authenticity and collaborated with a variety of emerging, established and legendary artists,” said Bobby Oliver, director of Sprite & Citrus Brands at Coca-Cola North America, in a statement. “This year, the Summer Sprite Cold Lyrics Series is a new way for us to shine the spotlight on cool, crisp, refreshing, lemon-lime Sprite and these six incredibly talented artists who are making their own mark and represent the next generation of hip-hop stars.”

Championing women in arts

To help advance opportunities for women in the arts, premium-bottled-water brand LIFEWTR announced it is featuring bold and abstract designs from female artists on its Series 2 bottle labels. Released in a series of three, LIFEWTR labels change several times a year and each series supports a culturally relevant theme. Series 2 will focus on elevating women in the arts, while Series 1 featured designs from emerging artists in the public art space. Launching on shelves now as Series 1 phases out, LIFEWTR Series 2 bottles showcase the works of bold artists who hail from the United States and United Kingdom. The artists featured are Trudy Benson, who is known for her large-scale abstract paintings; Lynnie Z, who possesses a distinctive style melding high energy with a bold, bright color palate to create mysterious characters; and Adrienne Gaither, a visual artist whose work explores identity and imagination through painting and installations, the company says.