Matua wine uses thermographic ink technology

Matua, a New Zealand wine, is releasing its 2016 Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc and Rosé with new thermographic label technology. The Chill Check labels activate and change color as a bottle is chilled to optimal drinking temperature. The label features a snowflake symbol that appears when the bottle is optimally chilled, along with a color-changing Ta Moko symbol that darkens when the wine reaches its ideal temperature. In the Maori culture of New Zealand, the Ta Moko is a traditional tattoo on the face or body, sacred to the wearer, the company says. The label symbolizes Matua’s New Zealand roots and the winery’s dedication to the nation’s landscape and heritage, it adds. Each label is calibrated according to its corresponding varietal: Sauvignon Blanc and Rosé, for example, are at their aromatic and lively best at 45/46 degrees Fahrenheit, the company says. When chilled, the label retains its color for about 45 minutes before returning to the initial label color. Chill it again and the label will once again change color.