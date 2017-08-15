Sprite releases lyrics packaging

Sprite announced the release of the Summer Sprite Cold Lyrics Series limited-edition packaging, which features cold-inspired lyrics from six rappers, the company says. The limited-edition Sprite packaging will display lyrics from a roster of rap artists, such as Vince Staples, Lil Yachty, DRAM, Vic Mensa, Kamaiyah and Kap G. Each artist was chosen by Sprite because of their unique perspective and reputation for staying true to themselves, it says. The lyrics will appear on 16-ounce cans and 20-ounce bottles of Sprite, which will be available for a limited time in convenience stores and other retail outlets nationwide. “Sprite was one of the first brands ever to recognize the power of hip-hop more than 30 years ago. It has always celebrated authenticity and collaborated with a variety of emerging, established and legendary artists,” said Bobby Oliver, director of Sprite & Citrus Brands at Coca-Cola North America, in a statement. “This year, the Summer Sprite Cold Lyrics Series is a new way for us to shine the spotlight on cool, crisp, refreshing, lemon-lime Sprite and these six incredibly talented artists who are making their own mark and represent the next generation of hip-hop stars.”