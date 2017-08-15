Prinova acquires Lycored nutrient premix business

Lawrence, N.J.-based iTi Tropicals partnered with local starlets “The Kitchen Twins” to create a video demonstrating the benefits of blending coconut water with juices. In the 90-second video, Emily and Lyla Allen demonstrate an easy way to cut sugar in juice beverages by blending them with coconut water, as they were taught by the iTi Tropicals innovation team, the company says. They also explain that coconut water blends well because of its subtle taste and color as well as its health benefits, it adds.

Phoenix-based Weider launched three new workout products in Europe anchored by Tokyo-based Kyowa Hakkow Bio Co. Ltd.’s Sustamine L-alanyl-L-glutamine. Weider BCAA RTD and Weider Rush RTD both are ready-to-drink supplements, while Weider Total Rush 2.0 Fusion Force Pre-Workout Powder is designed to be mixed by the consumer, the company says.

Carotenoid supplier Lycored, Israel, announced it is selling its nutrient premix business to Prinova, Carol Stream, Ill. As a part of the transaction, all of Lycored’s premix-related activities and assets will be transferred to Prinova, it says. The divestment is another step in Lycored’s business strategy to focus on its core activities, it adds. The transaction was completed June 23.

Blue California, Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., announced the successful commercialization of Gamma-Decalactone, a natural compound found in many fruits that is used when formulating peach, apricot and strawberry flavors in beverages, personal care and pharmaceutical applications. The commercial production of the flavor compound was achieved through the company’s fermentation technology using natural and wild strains of yeast to ensure the E.U. Natural status of the ingredient, the company says.

Switzerland-based flavor and fragrance supplier Givaudan is acquiring Vika B.V., the Netherlands, to strengthen its portfolio of natural dairy solutions. Vika B.V. offers a range of natural dairy ingredients, fonds and stocks, as well as meat and plant-based extracts for the food and beverage industries, the company says.