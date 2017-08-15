PureCircle introduces stevia-based antioxidant ingredient
Full rollout expected after anticipated U.S. regulatory approval in 2018
PureCircle announced that it has developed the first commercially viable stevia antioxidant product. The ingredient has a clean taste profile with a hint of sweetness, the company says. PureCircle currently is sampling the product with customers with a full rollout expected after anticipated U.S. regulatory approval in 2018. The new stevia antioxidant will extend the company’s portfolio beyond flavor modifiers and sweeteners, providing customers with a spectrum of plant-based stevia ingredients, it adds.
PureCircle, 915 Harger Road, Suite 250, Oak Brook, Ill. 60523; 630/361-0376; purecircle.com.
