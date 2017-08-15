Prova announces new allergen-free nut flavors

William Graham, vice president of sales for North America at Prova, announced the immediate and ongoing availability of new nut flavors especially designed for consumers with tree nut allergies. “Three million of the more than 15 million consumers who have food allergies need to avoid nuts to prevent allergic reactions that can be quite severe,” Graham said in a statement. Prova technology has found the solution of the nut allergy challenge with a new line of 30 allergen-free, natural-type nut flavors that are suited for a wide range of products, it says. Among the new allergen-free, natural-type nut flavors now available are peanut, pecan, pistachio, coconut, pine nut, almond, cashew and hazelnut, it adds.

