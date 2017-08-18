Pink Party Rosé
Swish Beverages introduced the latest Rosé joining its wine portfolio: Pink Party Rosé with Bubbles. The product is a bright, medium-bodied sparkling Rosé with notes of honeydew and cantaloupe with a crisp, bubbly taste, the company says. At 12 percent alcohol by volume, Pink Party Rosé with Bubbles is packaged in 750-ml Champagne bottles, which have a suggested retail price of $14.99 in select markets and online at the company’s website.
Swish Beverages, New York
Internet: www.swishbev.com
Distribution: Select markets and online
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Beverage Industry