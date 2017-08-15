Matchaah Instant Latte
Matchaah Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Matchaah Holdings, announced the second product under its Matchaah brand: Matchaah Instant Latte. The product is a convenient, ready-to-mix, premium matcha tea drink that comes in three flavors: Chai, Chocolate Chili Spice and Coconut. Currently, Matchaah products are available at retailers in the Midwest and on Amazon.com. A 12-serving, 360-gram bag of Matchaah Instant Latte has a suggested retail price of $19.99.
Matchaah Holdings, Minneapolis
Telephone: 844/563-4382
Internet: www.matchaah.com
Distribution: Select markets and online
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Beverage Industry