New ProductsTea and Coffee

Matchaah Instant Latte

August 15, 2017
KEYWORDS coconut / hot and spicy / lattes / matcha tea
Reprints
No Comments

Matchaah Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Matchaah Holdings, announced the second product under its Matchaah brand: Matchaah Instant Latte. The product is a convenient, ready-to-mix, premium matcha tea drink that comes in three flavors: Chai, Chocolate Chili Spice and Coconut. Currently, Matchaah products are available at retailers in the Midwest and on Amazon.com. A 12-serving, 360-gram bag of Matchaah Instant Latte has a suggested retail price of $19.99.

Matchaah Holdings, Minneapolis
Telephone: 844/563-4382
Internet: www.matchaah.com 
Distribution: Select markets and online  

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Beverage Industry

Related Articles

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.