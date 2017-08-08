Rockstar Energy Drink partners for “Destiny 2” launch

Bungie and Activision Publishing Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Activision Blizzard Inc., announced it has partnered with Rockstar Energy Drink and Pop-Tarts toaster pastries for “Destiny 2.” The partnership leads up to the Sept. 6 launch of “Destiny 2” on PlayStation4 and Xbox One (PlayStationPlus or Xbox Live Gold subscription, respectively, required for significant features), the company says.

For the first time, “Destiny 2” also will be available for PC Oct. 24 via Battle.net, Blizzard Entertainment's online gaming service.

The international collaboration with Rockstar Energy Drink includes limited-edition “Destiny 2”-themed cans in a variety flavors available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany, it says. The U.S. flavors are Original, Punched and Zero Carb. Canada flavors are Original, Punched and Burner while the U.K. flavors are Original, Punched Guava and XDurance. The Germany program features Original and Sugar Free flavors.

Themed cans of “Destiny 2” are rolling out in stores this month and availability will vary by retailer, the company says. The partnership offers consumers in-game gear with the purchase of “Destiny 2” Rockstar cans and the chance to also win daily, weekly and grand prizes including themed motorcycles of “Destiny 2.” Fans can visit Destiny2.RockstarEnergy.com for more info and redeem rewards beginning Sept. 1, it adds.

The U.S. partnership with Pop-Tarts will fuel players’ Destiny 2 gaming experience by offering XP Boost, free with purchase of specially marked packages of Pop-Tarts. In addition to the limited time offer, Pop-Tarts will feature custom-designed, collectable packs highlighting each Guardian Subclass. Look for these special packs of eight-count and 12-count varieties to hit grocery store shelves in September. Participants can visit KFR.com/D2XP for more info and to redeem rewards beginning Sept. 1.

“In collaboration with Rockstar Energy Drink and Pop-Tarts, we chose strategic, renowned lifestyle partners in major markets to bring the ‘Destiny 2’ universe to life,” said Byron Beede, senior vice president of product management, in a statement. “We’re bringing these partners together to complement the overwhelming excitement of ‘Destiny 2’s’ launch with benefits that reward players both inside and outside of the universe.

“Destiny 2” is the sequel to the internationally acclaimed “Destiny,” a first-person action game that takes the player on an epic journey to defend humanity from annihilation, the company says.