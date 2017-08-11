Eureka Organic Tea Series
Springfield North America Inc. introduced its Eureka Organic Tea Series in the United States. The tea series is flavored with the sweet taste of the company’s 100 percent naturally grown monk fruit. Eureka Organic Teas are offered in 10 varieties: Rose, Chamomile, Green Tea, Peppermint, Hibiscus Orange, English Breakfast, Lemongrass, Ginger, Orange Cinnamon and Earl Grey. Ten pyramid tea bags come in each paper box or tin, which retail for $9.50 and $16.49, respectively. The full range of teas is available at the company’s first free-standing store in Spring Hill, Florida.
Springfield North America Inc., Hong Kong
Telephone: 011/852-37098979
Internet: www.spr-field.com
Distribution: Select markets
Ingredients: Monk Fruit Rose Tea: Rose and dried natural monk fruit.
