Beam Suntory, a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Ltd., announced the U.S. launch of Kilbeggan Single Grain, a new premium Irish whiskey inspired by the resilient townspeople of its namesake and made by Kilbeggan Distilling Co., the company says. The whiskey is made with 94 percent corn and 6 percent malted barley. Distilled at 86 proof, Kilbeggan Single Grain is a delicate spirit that absorbs the flavors of the casks in which it is aged. After aging in ex-bourbon barrels, it is finished in a marriage of ex-bourbon and various fortified wine barrels. On the nose, the spirit offers aromas of coconut cream, vanilla, jellied fruit and summer red berries, while the pallet offers a wafer-like biscuit sweetness, hazelnut and light spice with oak tannins. The finish is crisp and fruity, featuring glazed cherries drying with a lingering spice, the company says. Packaged in 750-ml bottles, Kilbeggan Single Grain Irish Whiskey has a suggested retail price of $29.99 nationwide.

