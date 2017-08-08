Expanding on its portfolio of imported Italian wine brand Stella Rosa, San Antonio Winery introduced Stella Rosa Black Lux sparkling wine. Stella Rosa Black Lux is fully sparkling with the same luscious flavors found in Stella Rosa Black along with blackberry, raspberry and blueberry, enveloped in dark natural red grapes, the company says. The semi-sweet red blend is packaged in 750-ml bottles currently available at San Antonio Winery’s three tasting rooms and will be rolled out to stores across the country throughout the summer.

San Antonio Winery, Los Angeles

Telephone: 323/223-1401

Internet: www.stellarosawines.com

Distribution: National