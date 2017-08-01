Nestlé Waters North America announces global marketing campaign

Under the banner of "Pure Life Begins Now," Nestlé Waters North America, Stamford, Conn., announced the launch of a global advertising campaign focused on its Nestlé Pure Life brand.

Since its launch in Pakistan in 1998, Nestlé Pure Life has become the global category leader, and the new campaign reaffirms the brand's leadership and its purpose to inspire a healthier and brighter future that starts with pure quality water, the company says.

The global advertising campaign, which has launched on U.S. digital channels, is a major initiative designed to drive brand awareness and elevate the importance of water in people's lives, the company says. The campaign will come to U.S. TV Sept. 12, when the new Nestlé Pure Life TV advertisement will begin airing in every major metropolitan area in the United States.

In the United States, the campaign will include the national TV advertisement, all-new packaging for the bottles and multipacks, new point-of-sale (POS) display materials, web-based videos, digital and social media communications, and a new Nestlé Pure Life website.

"Our new campaign is highly inspirational and has the ability to deeply connect with parents on the importance of pure quality water," said Antonio Sciuto, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at Nestlé Waters North America, in a statement. "Over nearly two decades, Nestlé Pure Life has evolved into a leading global brand, and we now have an opportunity to express the brand's purpose in a way that inspires parents and adults to choose quality water and a future full of possibilities."

Research conducted by Nestlé Waters revealed that consumers understand Nestlé Pure Life's message of the relationship between water and quality, health and the environment, it says. However, it also indicated that there is an opportunity to raise awareness of the brand's purpose through a new design, a strong visual representation of the new purpose and a range of packaging options, it adds.

The campaign will bring the Nestlé Pure Life purpose to life as it shows ways in which the brand is, "Acting for Water Now to Help Inspire a Bright Future," the company says. This following activations will be include in the campaign:

Employing a 12-step quality process to achieve the brand's high standards for drinking water and deliver a taste that meets consumer preferences;

Educating consumers on the benefits of hydration on the body;

Encouraging drinking water as part of a healthy lifestyle;

Efforts to help improve the collection of recyclable plastic.

With the launch of the new Nestlé Pure Life bottles, Nestlé Waters now is one of the largest companies active in the How2Recycle Label Program — the only U.S.-based standardized labeling system designed to help consumers understand how to recycle, with prominent information on the packaging, it says. All Nestlé Pure Life bottles can be recycled. In addition, the company has reduced the amount of PET plastic in Nestlé Pure Life half-liter bottles by 40 percent since 2005, it adds. "Today, we recognize quality water for its positive benefits to both our bodies and the world, and we embrace our role in helping to respect this precious resource," said Andrius Dapkus, vice president and general manager for Nestlé Pure Life at Nestlé Waters North America. "That's why we provide Nestlé Pure Life Purified Water in a range of formats that enable the choice for quality water anytime, anywhere. It's why we have a water stewardship mindset everywhere we have operations."