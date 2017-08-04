The New Power Couple: A Detroit DD8 and the Freightliner M2 106

Here at Detroit, we know how important the engine and powertrain is for your day-to-day business on the road. The Freightliner M2 106 truck partnered with our new Detroit DD8, giving customers more options to meet the tough demands of their businesses while providing Real Cost of Ownership℠ benefits such as longer maintenance intervals and improved fuel efficiency. This mid-range engine delivers unsurpassed efficiency with exceptional endurance. All while achieving the longest maintenance intervals in the industry for maximum uptime. Fleets can now view diagnostic information delivered by Detroit™ Connect Virtual Technician℠ remote diagnostic service in the new, easy-to-access Detroit Connect portal, which helps to make informed service decisions as quickly as possible.

Uptime

There is one fact no one disputes — a truck that is off the road, even for routine maintenance, is not making any money for its owner. In discussions with its customers, Freightliner consistently heard one major concern shared by most truckers — uptime. Freightliner’s M2 106 trucks are relied on every day as fire trucks, ambulances and other emergency vehicles, which is why Freightliner designed its vocational trucks for maximized uptime and reliability. Available as a truck or tractor, the M2 106 supports a wide range of bodies and chassis-mounted equipment. The Freightliner M2 106 is designed to get any job done. Both stylish and practical, it has a GVWR of up to 66,000 pounds that produces results. Versatility comes standard in the M2 106, making it the perfect platform and truck of choice for a variety of applications. But, every truck needs the right engine, and the DD8 is the perfect match. Detroit developed the new DD8 engine with versatility and power that you require along with the durability and reliability you’ve come to expect from Detroit.

The DD8 engine’s smart, fuel-efficient design makes the most of every gallon. Its advanced common rail fuel pressure system optimizes each injection event to minimize fuel consumption, while the piston and cylinder design reduces friction and provides optimal combustion. The DD8 also has a variable-speed fan and advanced cooling to reduce fan on time, contributing to lower fuel consumption. The DD8 is designed to last with the longest scheduled maintenance intervals in its class. The oil and fuel filters are positioned above the frame rails for easier, faster and cleaner filter changes.

When you need service however, it is important to find a dealer or repair shop stocked with the parts needed and a mechanic trained to work on your truck. Freightliner’s robust support footprint features hundreds of service locations with Detroit factory-certified technicians throughout North America, including almost 400 dealership/parts and service locations — more than 240 of which are Elite Support℠-certified dealerships — and over 200 Service Point facilities, plus a 24/7, toll-free hotline. Freightliner offers a unique system that minimizes unplanned downtime.

Staying Connected

Being in the trucking business means being constantly on the go. Your trucks are spread around the map, often far from your regular maintenance facility. The ability to capture, transmit and analyze data directly from your vehicles can dramatically improve fleet uptime and efficiency.

Detroit™ Connect Virtual Technician℠ remote diagnostic service removes the guesswork from engine and after-treatment repair. Fleets and owner-operators are notified within minutes when their vehicles experience fault events, the severity of the fault and when, where and how to best fix the issue causing the fault, so that they can make informed service decisions. Critical fault codes are further analyzed by Detroit Customer Support Center (CSC) experts.

Fleets can now view diagnostic information delivered by Virtual Technician in the new, easy-to-access Detroit Connect portal. In addition to fault-event diagnostic information, they will be able to view vehicle-fault event history and performance trends for insights into their overall fleet health. Access to the Detroit Connect portal is included with all active Detroit Connect subscriptions.