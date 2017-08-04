New ProductsWine & Spirits

Old Pulteney Stroma Malt Whisky Liqueur

August 4, 2017
Old Pulteney, a brand of International Beverage, announced the U.S. launch of Old Pulteney Stroma Malt Whisky Liqueur, a product of Pulteney Distiller located in Scotland. Stroma is a blend of malt whiskies from Old Pulteney’s portfolio. Bottled at 35 percent alcohol by volume, the liqueur features a smooth, sweet taste. It has robust and rugged undertones and a warm finish, the company says. Old Pulteney Stroma Malt Whisky Liqueur has a suggested retail price of $34.99 for a 750-ml bottle and currently is available in nine states — California, Colorado, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, South Carolina and Texas — and Washington, D.C.  

International Beverage USA, San Francisco
Telephone: 415/292-4770
Internet: www.interbevgroup.com
Distribution: Select markets 

