Through its in-house innovation and market testing, The Coca-Cola Co. announced the August launch of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, the reformulation and rebranding of Coca-Cola Zero. With a new name and new look, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar also features a new and improved sugar- and calorie-free formula, the company says. The new formulation features a real Coca-Cola taste, it adds. Coca-Cola Zero Sugar will be available nationwide packaged in 7.5-ounce mini-cans; 8-ounce glass bottles; 8.5-ounce aluminum bottles; 12-ounce cans; and 12-, 16-, 20- and 24-ounce bottles; as well as 0.5-, 1.25-, 1- and 2-liter bottles.

