Readers name their favorite new beverage of June

Celsius Heat wins monthly poll with one-third of the vote

CELSIUS_HEAT_CAN_LINE-UP_web.png
July 25, 2017
Jessica Jacobsen
Oliva Newton John famously sang “let’s get physical” and attempted to get overweight men to work out in the music video “Physical.” However, if Newton John had a fitness beverage her attempts to stimulate the comical workout might have made the Grammy-winning video less memorable.

Today, fitness beverages are resonating with consumers and Beverage Industry readers. In the magazine’s Readers’ Choice: New Product of the Month poll for June, Celsius Heat won the poll by obtaining 33 percent of the vote.

Similar to Celsius Holdings Inc.’s original line of products, Heat is a dietary supplement that contains the same proprietary thermogenic formula, which accelerates the metabolism, boosts energy and accelerates calorie and fat burning, the company says. The Heat formula adds to this 300 mg of caffeine and 2,000 mg of L-citrulline. 

Also popular in the latest poll was Elmhurst Milked, a line of vegan nut milks. The dairy alternative line garnered 22 percent of the vote.

Rounding out the Top 3 was Blossom Brothers Wine Spritzers with 12 percent of the vote.

Summer is a popular time for year-round and seasonal releases, so be sure to check back Aug. 4 to see which new products will comprise the July poll. Voting closes at 4 p.m. ET on Aug. 21.

Jessica Jacobsen, editor of Beverage Industry, visits a range of beverage companies for cover stories and facility tours, represents the magazine at trade shows and industry events, and works with the Beverage Industry team to determine the content and direction of the magazine and its online components. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Marquette University.

