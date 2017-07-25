Small Town Brewery releases citrus-flavored ale

Wauconda, Ill.-based Small Town Brewery is introducing Not Your Father's Mountain Ale.

The new brew joins category leader, Not Your Father's Root Beer, to round out its portfolio of artisanal flavors that also includes Not Your Father's Vanilla Cream Ale and Not Your Father's Ginger Ale.

Not Your Father's Mountain Ale is a bold, invigorating brew made with a fresh, crisp finish and notes of citrus, reminiscent of a clear alpine day, the company says. It is lightly carbonated and comes packaged in a green glass bottle and label.

"At Small Town Brewery, we don't chase trends; we create them," said Gleb Lifshits, vice president, Small Town Brewery, in a statement. "As the pioneer of the category, we are always looking for ways to innovate and meet our consumers' evolving needs. Anticipation for Not Your Father's Mountain Ale has been unprecedented, and we look forward to another record-breaking year ahead.”

Not Your Father's Mountain Ale has an alcohol-by-volume content of 5 percent and will be available at all major U.S. retailers in six-packs of 12-ounce bottles as well as 24-ounce individual cans, for a retail price of $10.99 and $2.75, respectively.