Mode Sports Nutrition is introducing a line of cold-pressed sports nutrition beverages targeted at increasing performance during each of the three workout modes: pre-, intra- and post-workout. The all-natural drinks utilize a proprietary blend of fruits, vegetables and natural extracts, providing athletes with a spectrum of general nutrition and exact dosages of active ingredients to aid performance, the company says. The line features three products: a pre-workout beet and pomegranate booster to increase endurance and power, a mango and ginger intra-workout shot to prevent cramping and increase energy levels, and a cucumber-kale-spinach booster that decreases inflammation and speeds up recovery post-workout. Each of the products will retail for 54.99 for a case, including shipping, and will be sold direct-to-consumer online via myfitmode.com and through select Rapha Cycle Club cafes.

Mode Sports Nutrition, Huntington Beach, Calif.

Telephone: 949/273-9948

Internet: www.myfitmode.com

Distribution: Select markets and online