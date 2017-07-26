Community Coffee Co. introduced its newest at-home coffee item: Cold Brew Coffee. Made with the same high-quality, 100 percent Arabica beans as the company’s other products, Community Cold Brew Coffee is a smooth and refreshing blend specially formulated for the cold-brew process, the company says. Balanced with a rich, deep flavor, the new product provides consumers with quality cold-brew filter bags that are easy and convenient to use, it adds. A 2-quart pitcher of cold-brew coffee is made by steeping two filter bags in four cups of cold water for as long as 24 hours. After steeping, consumers remove the filter bags and add three more cups of water. Starting in August, the product will be available in select retailers in the Southeastern United States and online at Amazon.com. One box, which includes two cold brew pouches with two filter bags in each pouch, makes 12 8-ounce servings and has a suggested retail price of $6.99.

Community Coffee Co., Baton Rouge, La.

Telephone: 800/884-5282

Internet: www.communitycoffee.com

Distribution: Select markets and online