MYX Fusions, a brand of MYX Beverage LLC, is introducing MYX Sinner, the latest edition to the Nicki Minaj wine line. Made from 100 percent California grapes, MYX Sinner is a semi-sweet red wine blend that was created to be served chilled, the company says. With a blend of Ruby Cabernet, Montepulciano, Rubired and Cabernet Sauvignon grapes, the wine offers hints of raspberries and black currents with a long, lingering finish, it adds. Packaged in 750-ml bottles, the 12.7 percent alcohol-by-volume red wine has a suggested retail price between $9.99 and $10.99. Currently, the product is available in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Illinois, Georgia, New Jersey, Missouri, Michigan, Delaware, Maryland, Ohio and Kentucky, with national distribution expected by the end of the year.

MYX Beverage LLC, New York

Telephone: 646/374-399

Internet: www.myxfusions.com

Distribution: Select markets