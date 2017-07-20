Pepsi announces Crystal Pepsi Throwback Tour

Purchase, N.Y.-based PepsiCo Inc. announced The Crystal Pepsi Throwback Tour — a multi-city tribute to the nostalgia of the ‘90s.

To honor the most iconic era in baseball and music, the Crystal Pepsi Throwback Tour will present three free shows featuring a variety of ‘90s artists, centered around stadiums across the United States during the 2017 baseball season, the company says. In partnership with iHeartRadio's local FM stations, the tour will stop in New York, Phoenix and Miami. Each stop will give fans the chance to score some premium official Crystal Pepsi retro swag and celebrate Crystal Pepsi.

All stops on the tour will lead up to the release of the iconic ‘90s clear cola, which will be available on shelves for one last limited time across retail locations in the United States in mid-August.

The tour will kick off Aug. 1 with a pre-game concert in New York outside of Yankee Stadium at Billy's Sports Bar, featuring ‘90s hip-hop icon, Busta Rhymes. The event will be hosted by iHeartRadio personality, "The Voice of New York," Angie Martinez.

Additional tour dates and locations include:

Aug. 11 – Sugar Ray's Mark McGrath at Chase Field in Phoenix Following the game, Crystal Pepsi will host a street party outside of Chase Field with a performance by Sugar Ray's Mark McGrath.

Aug. 13, 2017 – Salt-N-Pepa at Marlins Park in Miami Salt-N-Pepa will throw the ceremonial first pitch of the game and then the Crystal Pepsi Throwback Tour will make its final stop at Marlins Park with a postgame performance by Salt-N-Pepa on the Ballpark's West Plaza.



Consumers can win free tickets to a Crystal Pepsi Throwback Tour stop, by tuning in to WHTZ, WKTU, WWPR in New York; KESZ, KMXP, KYOT in Phoenix; and WHYI, WMIA, WMIB in Miami starting July 19, and visit iheartradio.com for rules.

"Crystal Pepsi has always been a fan favorite and fans continue to ask for it time after time," said Chad Stubbs, vice president of marketing for the Pepsi Trademark, in a statement. "From the ‘90s through today, Pepsi has been a brand very much connected to music and baseball. We're excited to see this special tour come to life and to celebrate Crystal Pepsi's last return."

Crystal Pepsi was offered for a limited time in the United States through a holiday sweepstakes, with a quick release in stores Summer 2016. Prior to this, Crystal Pepsi had not been available on store shelves for 23 years.

Beginning Aug. 14, 20-ounce bottles of Crystal Pepsi will be available for purchase at major retailers for a suggested retail price of $1.79.