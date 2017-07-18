John Mayer joins Bud Light’s summer concert series

Bud Light, a brand of St. Louis-based Anheuser-Busch, announced that it will add another iconic name to the Bud Light Dive Bar Tour stage this summer: John Mayer.

Fresh off the first leg of his Search for Everything World Tour, and Mayer's second run with Dead & Company, the seven-time Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter will join the Bud Light Dive Bar Tour for a July 26 performance in Los Angeles. The news comes after the brand announced the return of the tour earlier this summer.

"I'm happy that Bud Light is continuing their Dive Bar Tour and excited to be a part of it this year,” Mayer said in a statement. "I started my career playing in small clubs and bars and look forward to performing for friends and fans in an intimate setting."

In 2016, Bud Light launched the Bud Light Bar Tour in celebration of Lady Gaga's newest album ‘Joanne.’ The brand shaped the tour around taking the superstar back to her roots in three dive bars in New York, Nashville and Los Angeles. Due to its 2016 success, the brand enlisted some other musicians to join the summer tour.

The Bud Light Dive Bar Tour is an extension of the brand's Famous Among Friends campaign that celebrates the value of building friendships over beers, it says. The Dive Bar Tour celebrates the traditions and friendships built through music and beers, it adds. The brand also will roll out several programs to help bring consumers to the show and build excitement for the tour throughout the summer on its digital and social channels.

"John Mayer was an easy choice for us as we were considering who we should partner with for the return of the Bud Light Dive Bar Tour this summer," said Andy Goeler, vice president of Bud Light, in a statement. "After an amazing tour last year with Lady Gaga, we are excited to expand the Bud Light Dive Bar Tour with another incredible musical talent like John. He's a dynamic and versatile musician, who will undoubtedly put on an amazing show on a dive bar stage. We can't wait to see what surprises he has in store for his tour show, and we're happy to consider him a friend of the brand."

In addition to its July 26 performance in Los Angeles, Mayer's Bud Light Dive Bar Tour stop will be live-streamed on the Bud Light Facebook page for consumers to experience the show live from anywhere in the country. More details on the location and time of the performances will be announced on Bud Light's social channels in the coming weeks. Additional tour dates and locations include an Aug. 30 performance in New Orleans and a to-be-determined date and location with Lady Gaga.