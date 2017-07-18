5-hour Energy launches Racing Throwback Sweepstakes

Farmington Hills, Mich.-based Living Essentials LLC, the makers of 5-hour Energy shots, announced the company's Racing Throwback Sweepstakes, where the grand prize is a trip to a premier series race, and the winning photo is featured on the hood of the 5-hour Energy No. 77 Throwback-themed race car at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, S.C.

This year's Official Throwback Weekend will be celebrating the 1985-89 era of the sport. This year, the Southern 500 No. 77 paint scheme will feature photos of past rookie drivers and some of their crowning career moments.

"Since the 5-hour Energy No. 77 Toyota has been making such a splash with rookie driver Erik Jones this season, we thought it only appropriate to honor the past rookie drivers from that era," said Melissa Skabich, communications director for Living Essentials, in a statement. "It is remarkable to look back at the accomplishments of the rookies during that era, and we expect to see the same type of great moments in the future for Erik."

Fans can enter by submitting a photo taken of themselves between 1985 and 1989 using the form here. Registration must be completed by 11:59 p.m. ET on July 31.

The winning Throwback photo will be featured on the 5-hour Energy No. 77 Toyota Camry during the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on Sept. 3. The winning entrant also will receive a trip for two to a premier series race of their choice during the 2017 season, including round trip airfare, hotel accommodations and two track Hot Passes for a VIP experience.