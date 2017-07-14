Packaging MaterialBeer

Infographic: Glass Packaging Institute highlights pros of glass bottles

EcoFocus Worldwide survey data shows several benefits

July 14, 2017
In the craft beer segment, glass bottle packaging remains a strong packaging format. With information from an EcoFocus Worldwide survey, the Arlington, Va.-based Glass Packaging Institute created an infographic highlighting the benefits that glass packaging can offer to craft brewers.

Click here to view this infographic. 

