Infographic: Glass Packaging Institute highlights pros of glass bottles
EcoFocus Worldwide survey data shows several benefits
July 14, 2017
In the craft beer segment, glass bottle packaging remains a strong packaging format. With information from an EcoFocus Worldwide survey, the Arlington, Va.-based Glass Packaging Institute created an infographic highlighting the benefits that glass packaging can offer to craft brewers.
