Liquid Energy Ice available in patriotic packaging

Liquid Management Partners, the manufacturer of Liquid Ice Energy Drink, announced the launch of its first seasonal packaging: Liquid Ice America. With its red, white and blue patriotic packaging, Liquid Ice America will be available throughout the summer in 12-ounce cans at participating retailers in more than 40 states through select Anheuser-Busch, MillerCoors, PepsiCo and Coca-Cola distributors. To celebrate the launch, consumers are invited to participate in the Liquid Ice America Online Contest for a chance to win thousands of prizes for their own summer adventure. To enter the contest, fans must share their America moments by posting a photo of themselves enjoying a Liquid Ice Energy Drink along with their favorite summer activity. Each photo shared must include the hashtag #LiquidIceAmerica. “We at Liquid Ice are proud to be the best-tasting energy drink on the market. To release our first-ever seasonal package, we wanted to combine our best-tasting energy drink with a timeless design that is equally unique and patriotic,” Liquid Ice Energy’s President Michael H. Lam said in a statement.