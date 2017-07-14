Liquid Energy Ice available in patriotic packaging
Consumers invited to share photos of summer adventures to win prizes
July 14, 2017
Liquid Management Partners, the manufacturer of Liquid Ice Energy Drink, announced the launch of its first seasonal packaging: Liquid Ice America. With its red, white and blue patriotic packaging, Liquid Ice America will be available throughout the summer in 12-ounce cans at participating retailers in more than 40 states through select Anheuser-Busch, MillerCoors, PepsiCo and Coca-Cola distributors. To celebrate the launch, consumers are invited to participate in the Liquid Ice America Online Contest for a chance to win thousands of prizes for their own summer adventure. To enter the contest, fans must share their America moments by posting a photo of themselves enjoying a Liquid Ice Energy Drink along with their favorite summer activity. Each photo shared must include the hashtag #LiquidIceAmerica. “We at Liquid Ice are proud to be the best-tasting energy drink on the market. To release our first-ever seasonal package, we wanted to combine our best-tasting energy drink with a timeless design that is equally unique and patriotic,” Liquid Ice Energy’s President Michael H. Lam said in a statement.
