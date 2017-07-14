Lakefront Brewery releases Riverwest Stein beer in cans for first time

For the first time in its 30-year history, Lakefront Brewery is releasing its crowd favorite and No. 1 selling Riverwest Stein Amber Lager in cans, the company says. Twelve-packs of 12-ounce cans started hitting store shelves during Memorial Day weekend, and 16-ounce cans launched in the first week of July, the company says. “Putting a craft beer in cans was unthinkable when we started. Now, it’s becoming the norm. We’re actually a bit late to the game, but that’s OK,” said Russ Klisch, co-founder and owner of Lakefront Brewery, in a statement. Driven by the fact that cans are portable and perfect for ballparks, picnics, beaches or anywhere else consumers want to go, Lakefront Brewery plans to release other brews in cans, it says. To keep up with a changing market, the brewery also has been retooling its brand with a logo update, refreshed graphics and new releases, including a Lakefront Pils due to launch later this summer.