Riboli family Wine Estates unveils patriotic packaging for wine
Stella Rosa Black, Stella Rosa Platinum feature limited-edition packaging
July 14, 2017
With summer officially here, Riboli Family Wine Estates announced the release of its Stella Rosa Black and Stella Rosa Platinum in limited-edition, patriotic packaging. The inaugural patriotic packaging will be available in 750-ml bottles at retailers nationwide while supplies last for a suggested retail price of $11.95.
