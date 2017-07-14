New Packages

Riboli family Wine Estates unveils patriotic packaging for wine

Stella Rosa Black, Stella Rosa Platinum feature limited-edition packaging

Stella Rosa
Stella Rosa Black and Platinum launches in limited-edition patriotic packaging.
July 14, 2017
With summer officially here, Riboli Family Wine Estates announced the release of its Stella Rosa Black and Stella Rosa Platinum in limited-edition, patriotic packaging. The inaugural patriotic packaging will be available in 750-ml bottles at retailers nationwide while supplies last for a suggested retail price of $11.95.

