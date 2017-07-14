Coca-Cola, Dollar General team up for military campaign

To celebrate and honor members of the military, Dollar General and The Coca-Cola Co.’s flagship brand released a new Share a Coke patriotic can series honoring service members, veterans and their families, the companies say. Dollar General is exclusively offering the Coca-Cola Share a Coke military 16-ounce can collection through Labor Day. Each 16-ounce can retails for $1 and allows consumers to salute a veteran, service member, military spouse, military mom or military dad. The patriotic cans also commemorate Coca-Cola’s partnership with the United Service Organizations (USO) by prominently featuring the USO badge. During the campaign, consumers are encouraged to recognize and thank the military community on social media by posting their message and a photo of themselves with one of the military Coca-Cola cans using the hashtag #CokeDGSupportMilitary, the companies say. Consumers also are encouraged to be a force behind the forces by sending a message to service members through the USO at destinationcoke.com. The USO will display the messages at USO locations globally. In appreciation for the USO’s work, Dollar General and Coca-Cola also plan to make a $25,000 donation to the USO at the conclusion of the campaign in September.