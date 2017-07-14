New packaging for Blue Vodka

Blue Ice Vodka unveiled new packaging for its self-titled vodka that reflects the authenticity, simplicity and modernism of the brand while keeping the premium handcrafted potato vodka true to its original recipe, the company says. Although the new packaging has a fresh and modern aesthetic, many of its design elements were inspired by the brand’s heritage. “Blue Ice Vodka has always been a premium product with rich history, so we’re thrilled to be debuting a new packaging that invokes a true made-in-America feel,” said Thomas Gibson, president of 21st Century Spirits, in a statement. Inspired by pre-prohibition-era bottles, the new packaging includes a simple and smooth exterior; a long neck for pouring ease; and a new label featuring the brand’s logo, an inset embossment of Idaho’s state emblem and an inspection seal with the master distiller’s initials, the company says. The embossed font around the base states that Blue Ice Vodka is produced in Rigby, Idaho. A new label notes that the product is gluten free and provides information about the ingredients and quality process.